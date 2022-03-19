Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

NYSE:SEE opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.