ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,471 shares.The stock last traded at $8.59 and had previously closed at $8.52.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
