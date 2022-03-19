ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $6,502,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

