Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCII. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

RCII traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.65. 1,751,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

