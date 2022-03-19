Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

REPL opened at $16.40 on Friday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

