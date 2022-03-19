Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bridgestone Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bridgestone in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bridgestone’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

