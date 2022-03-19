Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE QSR opened at $58.40 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Boston Partners raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

