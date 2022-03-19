Retirement Planning Group Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.