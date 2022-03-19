Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. 10,600,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

