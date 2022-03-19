Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $117.21 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $117,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,497. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

