Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $98.46 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $98,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 23,781,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

