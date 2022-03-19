Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,980 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of GXO Logistics worth $23,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

GXO Logistics stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

