Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,177 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $134,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.68. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

