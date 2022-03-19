Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,769 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,342. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.