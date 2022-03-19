Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,884 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $2,856,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

