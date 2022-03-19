Reviewing BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.70% 24.85% 8.28%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackSky Technology and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 7 6 0 2.36

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 240.38%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion N/A $2.65 billion $0.78 11.60

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

