Reviewing FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 3.33 $21.37 million $1.06 9.43 First Midwest Bancorp $789.56 million 3.11 $199.56 million $1.60 13.44

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 35.64% 13.36% 1.35% First Midwest Bancorp 25.27% 8.19% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FNCB Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

