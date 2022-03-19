Reviewing Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.15 billion 2.79 $371.00 million $3.73 16.66 TuSimple $6.26 million 480.49 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.66

Scientific Games has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scientific Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games 13.60% -10.75% 3.15% TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scientific Games and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 3 4 0 2.38 TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $77.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $48.91, indicating a potential upside of 261.26%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scientific Games beats TuSimple on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc., develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Majestic Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

