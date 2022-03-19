RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on RFIL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

