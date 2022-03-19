Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.10. 10,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 568,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Specifically, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

RKLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockley Photonics by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 134,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

