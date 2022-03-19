Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $275.83 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

