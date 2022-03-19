Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $468.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

