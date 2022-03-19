Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.45. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

