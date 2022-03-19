Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.72 and its 200 day moving average is €11.37.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.