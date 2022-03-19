Royal Bank of Canada Increases NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$15.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

