Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $42.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.
Shares of RYAN opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
