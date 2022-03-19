Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $42.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of RYAN opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 129.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.