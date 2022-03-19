Royal Bank of Canada Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMAR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.