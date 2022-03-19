Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $76.18. 4,145,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $140,577,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after buying an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

