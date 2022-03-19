Rune (RUNE) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $459.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $108.66 or 0.00258409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.77 or 0.07019839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.25 or 0.99789112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041280 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

