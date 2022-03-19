RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

RWEOY opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

