Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $90.45

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.45, but opened at $86.80. Ryanair shares last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 36,883 shares trading hands.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

