Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of RYI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. 1,229,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $614,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

