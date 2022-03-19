Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 62,892 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

