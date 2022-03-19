Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 62,892 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)
