SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.98) price target from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

SFQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.70 ($18.35).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SFQ opened at €8.60 ($9.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a one year high of €14.49 ($15.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.