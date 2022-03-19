SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.98) price target from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.
SFQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.70 ($18.35).
SFQ opened at €8.60 ($9.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a one year high of €14.49 ($15.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27.
SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.
