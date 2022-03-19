Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

