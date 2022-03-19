Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.