Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $380.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.23 and a 200 day moving average of $547.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.