Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Issues Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

