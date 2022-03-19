Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.95). 119,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 186,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.82).
The firm has a market cap of £105.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
About Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG)
