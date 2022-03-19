SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.