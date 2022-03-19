Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “
SCFLF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.92.
Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.
