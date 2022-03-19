Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,496 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 146,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 201,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,171.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

