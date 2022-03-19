Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.33-1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

