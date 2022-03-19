Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,789 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $71.25. 281,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.