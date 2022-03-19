Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.59. 1,165,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,004. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $772.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

