Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $70.96. 815,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

