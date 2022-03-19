Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.
NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $70.96. 815,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.
In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
