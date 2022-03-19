Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. American Trust purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

