Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL opened at $33.34 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.