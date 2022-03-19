Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Increases By 19.1%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 771,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $662.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Blue Bird Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.