Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Rises By 19.3%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.