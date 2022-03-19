Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declines By 15.6%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.